Packers’ pressure stifles Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ defense shut down any remnants of Baker Mayfield’s magic Monday night. A week after leading LA to a come-from-behind victory over Las Vegas, the Rams’ quarterback’s luck turned, getting sacked five times by an aggressive Green Bay front.

“We know we just go out there and play at a high level,” said Packers linebacker Preston Smith. “We gotta get back to playing our style of football and tonight we showed what we can do when we all play in one accord and play our style of Green Bay football.”

Smith had two of the five sacks for Green Bay. However, in the moment, nobody on the defense is counting.

“We all played at a high level tonight,” said Smith. “Sometimes you don’t even know what the stats are until the end of the game. We’re just having fun, guys playing together, and you know communicating, playing fast and physical and you know, we benefited tonight.”

Green Bay held the Rams to just 156 yards of offense, easily their best effort of the season. In part, the defense allowed just 111 passing yards. It’s the first time this season the Packers have held a team under 190.

The effort is a stark contrast from the last two games after the Packers gave up at least 340 yards of offense to their previous two opponents.

“We haven’t been too happy about our performances the last two couple games pass-rushing wise, so for us to come out and have a performance like that, it was really good for us,” said defensive tackle Kenny Clark. “We gotta just keep that consistency and keep improving on it.”

Smith said the team felt fresh after having a bye week, the latest in the franchise’s history.

“It’s really beneficial to us to have a bye week this late in the season,” said Smith. “I feel like it’s helping us because guys are feeling good and they have the right mindset for these last stretch of games.”

The Packers’ playoff hopes are still very much alive, but winning the final three games are a must, starting next week in Miami. After a performance like Monday’s, the team is eager to get back out and show out once again.

“At the end of the day, that’s what you want, you want it all on you,” said Clark. “We can control only what we can control and that’s each and every game and we just gotta win the rest of these games and we’ll see what happens at the end.”

