News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers offense continuing to find its groove

Green Bay is averaging 30 points per game in their last five games
Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) celebrates a touchdown against the Los angles...
Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) celebrates a touchdown against the Los angles Rams in the first half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers offense continued to find its footing Monday, as they hung 24 points on the Rams in a 12-point win. The progression from even just a month ago is impressive, but a lot has to do with the increasing healthiness of the team.

“Everyone is just getting comfortable with the ball now,” said receiver Romeo Doubs. “We know, I know where I stand. Christian knows where he stands, as well as Allen and Cobby….feels good.”

The Rams defense showed a lot of two deep safeties, leaving space in front for the Packers. The offense took advantage, pleased to take what they could get.

“There was a lot of two show, surprising, not a lot of pressure at all,” said Aaron Rodgers. “A lot of soft pressure..it was basically a quick game…run the football”

With that in mind, the Packers saw all three touchdowns in the game come from the crash and bash of the backfield.

“Whether we’re taking it and breaking for a big one or running someone over on the sideline, we feel like we can be a spark for the offense,” said running back Aaron Jones.

It’s quite the relief for that side of the ball, not having to shoulder any blame.

“It was a tough first half of the season,” said Doubs. “I’m just glad that we can consistently find the offense to get going now.”

“I think we’ve came a long way,” said Jones. “I think It kind of shows the way we’re moving the ball and playing as one.”

Rodgers admitted the last two opponents were ones the Packers should’ve beaten. The next two games the competition levels up as Green Bay faces Miami and Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Days could be needed for Thursday and Friday due to snow and strong winds causing...
First Alert Weather: Turning colder, watching a possible winter storm later this week
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Packers release WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday night game
Wagner honored here with a ceremony at Athens back in 2002 for being inducted into the National...
Remembering legendary Athens wrestling coach Jerry Wagner
Marine surprises brother at Horace Mann Middle School
Marine visits brother at Wausau school for special homecoming surprise
Sun Country Offers Flights Out of CVRA
Direct flights to Fort Myers from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport begin Monday

Latest News

Los angles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) tries to break the tackle of Green Bay Packers...
Packers’ pressure stifles Rams
The three-sport sophomore is amongst the top scorers in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
Hello, My Name Is: Grant Chandonais
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Packers def. Rams 24-12 on Monday Night Football to keep playoff hopes alive
Los angles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) tries to break the tackle of Green Bay Packers...
Packers lead Rams 10-6 at halftime of first MNF showdown