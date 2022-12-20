Packers offense continuing to find its groove

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers offense continued to find its footing Monday, as they hung 24 points on the Rams in a 12-point win. The progression from even just a month ago is impressive, but a lot has to do with the increasing healthiness of the team.

“Everyone is just getting comfortable with the ball now,” said receiver Romeo Doubs. “We know, I know where I stand. Christian knows where he stands, as well as Allen and Cobby….feels good.”

The Rams defense showed a lot of two deep safeties, leaving space in front for the Packers. The offense took advantage, pleased to take what they could get.

“There was a lot of two show, surprising, not a lot of pressure at all,” said Aaron Rodgers. “A lot of soft pressure..it was basically a quick game…run the football”

With that in mind, the Packers saw all three touchdowns in the game come from the crash and bash of the backfield.

“Whether we’re taking it and breaking for a big one or running someone over on the sideline, we feel like we can be a spark for the offense,” said running back Aaron Jones.

It’s quite the relief for that side of the ball, not having to shoulder any blame.

“It was a tough first half of the season,” said Doubs. “I’m just glad that we can consistently find the offense to get going now.”

“I think we’ve came a long way,” said Jones. “I think It kind of shows the way we’re moving the ball and playing as one.”

Rodgers admitted the last two opponents were ones the Packers should’ve beaten. The next two games the competition levels up as Green Bay faces Miami and Minnesota.

