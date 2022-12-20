Packers lead Rams 10-6 at halftime of first MNF showdown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - In their first Monday Night showdown of the season, the Packers lead 10-6 over the Los Angeles Rams after one half.

Neither team could find the end zone in the first quarter-and-a-half, resulting in kickers Mason Crosby and Matt Gay each reeling in a field goal. The first and only touchdown of the half came via A.J. Dillion on an eight-yard carry. Gay notched a second field goal in the half’s final minute to cut the Packers lead to four.

Aaron Rodgers is 10-15 with 108 yards and an interception to Rams safety Taylor Rapp. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield begins his first start as a Ram completing 8-of-14 passes for 74 yards.

The Packers pass rush is active early, as Preston Smith, Kinglsey Enagbare, and Quay Walker each recorded a sack against Mayfield. On the other side, former Bear Leonard Floyd took down Rodgers on the Packers opening drive and Greg Gaines sacked Rodgers on the half’s final play.

The Packers will look for further separation in the second half to try and win their third-straight game and keep their season alive.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.