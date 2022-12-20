News and First Alert Weather App
Packers def. Rams 24-12 on Monday Night Football to keep playoff hopes alive

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The Packers defeated the Rams 24-12. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - In a must-win game, the Packers top the Los Angeles Rams 24-12 on a Monday Night football clash.

After a 3-3 score through the first quarter-and-a-half, A.J. Dillon finally found way to the end zone with an eight-yard carry. He would find the end zone yet again with a goal-line score seven minutes into the second half. Dillion’s backfield mate Aaron Jones would score the Packers third and final touchdown off a seven yard touchdown reception from Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers would finish the game completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He outdueled Rams’ quarterback Baker Mayfield, who completed 12-of-21 passes for 111 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Packers pass rush came to play, recording five sacks as Preston Smith reeled in two, Quay Walker and Kingsley Enagbare with one apiece, and Justin Hollins and Devonte Wyatt with a half-sack each.

The Packers keep their season alive after winning their third-consecutive game and will spend their Christmas in Miami for a showdown against the 8-6 Dolphins.

