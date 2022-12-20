Packers def. Rams 24-12 on Monday Night Football to keep playoff hopes alive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - In a must-win game, the Packers top the Los Angeles Rams 24-12 on a Monday Night football clash.

After a 3-3 score through the first quarter-and-a-half, A.J. Dillon finally found way to the end zone with an eight-yard carry. He would find the end zone yet again with a goal-line score seven minutes into the second half. Dillion’s backfield mate Aaron Jones would score the Packers third and final touchdown off a seven yard touchdown reception from Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers would finish the game completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He outdueled Rams’ quarterback Baker Mayfield, who completed 12-of-21 passes for 111 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Packers pass rush came to play, recording five sacks as Preston Smith reeled in two, Quay Walker and Kingsley Enagbare with one apiece, and Justin Hollins and Devonte Wyatt with a half-sack each.

The Packers keep their season alive after winning their third-consecutive game and will spend their Christmas in Miami for a showdown against the 8-6 Dolphins.

