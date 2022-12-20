News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

OHSA fines Silver Dollar City after employee dies at amusement park

OSHA announces a fine for Silver Dollar City after an employee died at the amusement park in...
OSHA announces a fine for Silver Dollar City after an employee died at the amusement park in the summer.(Viktor Makhnov via Canva)
By Chris Six and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - An amusement park in Missouri is facing a fine after an employee died over the summer.

KY3 reports Silver Dollar City is facing a nearly $15,000 fine from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after a maintenance employee died in July.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the penalty is $14,502.

In July, a maintenance worker was reportedly hospitalized with head injuries sustained during the maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster. Officials said he died of blunt-force head trauma.

Silver Dollar City said the worker had been part of the maintenance team since 2017.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee. He was a dedicated and passionate member of our family, having worked in maintenance and construction since 2017,” the park shared in a statement.

A park spokesperson said the team has worked and reviewed the incident with OSHA over the past several months.

According to a statement released by the amusement park, it has voluntarily revised its safeguarding measures in restricted areas, and OSHA has accepted the changes.

“The safety of all Silver Dollar City hosts and guests is a responsibility we take with the utmost seriousness,” the park’s statement continued.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
2 injured, 1 in custody following Stevens Point assault
First Alert Days could be needed for Thursday and Friday due to snow and strong winds causing...
First Alert Weather: Turning colder, watching a possible winter storm later this week
Tree falling in Wausau and what to do.
Responsibility for cleanup of downed trees, branches could fall on you
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Packers release WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday night game
Marine surprises brother at Horace Mann Middle School
Marine visits brother at Wausau school for special homecoming surprise

Latest News

Five helpful tips to maintain your post-Christmas fitness
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
Report: Delays and confusion slowed Uvalde medical response
Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Officer gets nearly 12 years for killing Atatiana Jefferson