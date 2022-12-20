News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Jaire Alexander earns second career Pro Bowl nod

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander in action during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Just moments before tonight’s Monday Night clash, Jaire Alexander has been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl games. This is the cornerback’s second Pro Bowl honor in his fifth NFL season.

Despite missing two games on the season so far, Alexander currently has a career high four-interceptions, good for fifth in the league. The cornerback is tied for eighth in the league with 12 passes defended, all prior to tonight.

Alexander is the first Packers defensive back to earn multiple career Pro Bowl nods since Nick Collins did so in 2008 and 2009.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Days could be needed for Thursday and Friday due to snow and strong winds causing...
First Alert Weather: Turning colder, watching a possible winter storm later this week
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Packers release WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday night game
Wagner honored here with a ceremony at Athens back in 2002 for being inducted into the National...
Remembering legendary Athens wrestling coach Jerry Wagner
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
Gas prices tumble to 15-month low
Snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday night in the area.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Packers release WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday night game
Remembering Jerry Wagner
Remembering Jerry Wagner
Wagner honored here with a ceremony at Athens back in 2002 for being inducted into the National...
Remembering legendary Athens wrestling coach Jerry Wagner
The Pointers fall to 8-3 with the loss.
UWSP women fall to Ripon College