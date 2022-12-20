Jaire Alexander earns second career Pro Bowl nod

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Just moments before tonight’s Monday Night clash, Jaire Alexander has been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl games. This is the cornerback’s second Pro Bowl honor in his fifth NFL season.

Despite missing two games on the season so far, Alexander currently has a career high four-interceptions, good for fifth in the league. The cornerback is tied for eighth in the league with 12 passes defended, all prior to tonight.

Alexander is the first Packers defensive back to earn multiple career Pro Bowl nods since Nick Collins did so in 2008 and 2009.

