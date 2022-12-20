News and First Alert Weather App
Hello, My Name Is: Grant Chandonais

By Nolan Bulmahn
Updated: 28 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Grant Chandonais is a three sport athlete that shines on the gridiron, the greens, and the court. For basketball, he developed his love for the game at just four years old.

“Right as I’ve been able to stand, I’ve been able to just dribble the ball and shoot it,” says Grant Chandonais, Sophomore Guard.

A love that runs in the family.

“All my uncles, they’ve been coaches,” says Chandonais. “My mom, my dad, they all played growing up.”

Chandonais has been balling ever since, reaching new heights this year as a sophomore. The underclassman is already amongst the top scorers in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

“You don’t come in at a school this size and conference and the schedule we play and put in a lot of minutes as a freshman without having really good toughness,” says Jon Krull, Head Coach.

Not only making an early impact for his team, but giving them high hopes for what’s to come.

“I always think of that when I’m back home, just sitting around, like, I’m doing this now,” says Chandonais. “But, of course, with all my coaching and all my teammates pushing me, I can just continue getting better and be just as good as I can when senior year comes.”

“To have young, productive, big minute guys already in our program, it helps make my job a little bit easier having that stability,” says Krull.

The numbers show the skill of Chandonais, but it’s his mindset that paints the true picture.

“To be honest, I don’t really look at the stats,” says Chandonais. “I just go out there, just work as hard as I can, get the shots that I think helped our team have the best chance of winning.”

Not only is grant a talented multi-sport athlete, but he also plays violin in his school’s band and, according to Krull, is active in community service.

Hello, My Name Is: Grant Chandonais
