Frozen road law goes into effect Wednesday for northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect Dec. 21 at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin.

The WisDOT designates the regions as Zone 1 and Zone 2 which includes US Hwy 10 near Stevens Point along with a number of state and federal highways north of US Hwy 10.

The frozen road determination for other areas of the state will be made when conditions cause the ground under the pavement to freeze to the necessary depth. The law allows vehicles hauling abrasives, salt for highway winter maintenance, and certain forest products to carry more weight. The seasonal weight restriction program is one way to protect Wisconsin’s investments in roads.

The department maintains an interactive map for seasonal weight restrictions, which shows the boundaries of the frozen roads, Class II roads, and posted roads.

WisDOT and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts, along with frost tubes, liquid-filled devices under pavement, to help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads.

The declaration is issued once the ground under highway pavement is frozen to a depth of at least 18-inches, allowing the maximum gross weight for trucks hauling logs or salt and sand for maintaining roads in winter to go up to 98,000 pounds on vehicles with a minimum of five axles from the normal 80,000 pounds.

The higher weight limits do not apply to county or local roads unless authorized by the local agency having maintenance authority. Also, higher weights may not be transported on any highways or bridges specifically posted for lower weight limits.

More information on overweight permits can be found on the WisDOT website at oversize/overweight permits.

Haulers with specific questions can contact WisDOT’s Oversize/Overweight Permits Unit at 608-266-7320. A recorded message with general information on road restrictions is available by calling 608-266-8417.

