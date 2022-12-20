Five helpful tips to maintain your post-Christmas fitness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After much-needed time to relax with family and friends over Christmas, getting back into your fitness routine in the new year can be quite the challenge, specifically when it comes to working out.

In fact, research shows that December is the quietest month at the gym, making it vital to start preparing early. However, it doesn’t need to be so difficult, experts at Fitness Volt have highlighted a few tips to ease yourself back into a workout routine after the festivities.

Schedule your workout times. Getting back into the right frame of mind after the Christmas buzz is just one of the ways you will have to readjust, and it can certainly take its toll on you. So, make a fitness schedule before you start making the excuse of not having enough time.

Don’t push yourself to the extreme, particularly after not exercising for a period of time. Whether it’s weightlifting or cardio, doing too much exercise can lead to injuries including muscle strains and tendon injuries, making those fitness goals more difficult to achieve.

You don’t need a gym in order to meet your fitness goals. Go for a run or hike along a trail if you enjoy the outdoors. Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing are also great winter activities to get your daily cardio intake.

Find a friend with similar fitness goals. Find someone who will motivate you to go, especially on the days that you don’t feel like exercising. Plus, during a workout, your partner can even push you to take it to the next level.

Create both short and long-term fitness goals. Having only a long-term goal can become frustrating when you don’t see progress immediately, and can even result in you giving up completely, which is especially easy to do when you’re trying to get back into your routine.

“When it comes to Christmas, the last thing that needs to be on our minds is working out, it’s a time that we wish to be spending with family and friends, and it’s important to make the most of that. However, it can be difficult to find our motivation to get back into it from some time off,” says a spokesperson from Fitness Volt.

To find out more information on how to stay healthy and fit this holiday season, visit fitnessvolt.com.

