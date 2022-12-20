First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm to impact holiday travels

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared from Wednesday night through Friday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the state. A significant winter storm will impact several states from mid-week into the holiday weekend. If you have travel plans Thursday and Friday, watch the forecast closely and consider having backup travel plans.

We are looking at a winter storm tracking in mid-week leading to significant travel impacts (WSAW)

A low will advance towards the central plains and Upper Great Lakes region throughout Wednesday, bringing snow through these regions. Snow will arrive over Wisconsin Wednesday evening. This will spread snow over the region through Friday. Moderate amounts of powdery snow will fall from Wednesday night through midday Thursday. Snow accumulations during this time period could be around 2-4 inches by Thursday morning.

Snow tracking in from the west/southwest Wednesday (WSAW)

Moderate to heavy snowfall accumulating overnight into Thursday morning (WSAW)

Powdery snow will continue to fall throughout the daytime. As the day goes on, the low pressure will start to dig through the state, increasing snow intensity and winds for Thursday evening through Friday night. Snowfall rates could increase during this time period, dumping an additional 2-4 inches of snow by Friday morning.

Heavy snowfall will try to fall Thursday evening through Friday morning with blowing and drifting (WSAW)

As the low continues to track east Friday, snowfall rates will wind down for the afternoon. Snowfall should exit the state at some point Friday afternoon. Total snow accumulations from Wednesday night through Friday could range from 4 to 8 inches.

Most areas to accumulations at or above 4 inches of snow (WSAW)

Though snow is expected to clear out during the second half of Friday, wind gusts will be intense. This will result in hazardous if not dangerous travel conditions. Strong northwest gusts will come in at 40 to 50 mph Thursday night through Friday. 35 to 40 mph gusts on Saturday.

Intense wind gust from 40 to 50 mph on Friday (WSAW)

Winds remaining gusty for Christmas eve, around 35-40 mph (WSAW)

Due to snow accumulations being fluffy/powdery, significant blowing and drifting snow will occur. There is a potential for locations to see whiteout or blizzard conditions. Power outages could also occur Friday through Saturday; this would be cause by strong winds causing tree damage.

In addition to winter storm impacts, colder air will filter through the region starting Tuesday through Christmas weekend. Below zero wind chills during the daytime Tuesday. Even colder Tuesday night with lows near 8 below, and wind chills falling 20 to 25 below for Wednesday morning. Daytime highs Wednesday remaining in the single digits, and wind chills falling below zero. Temperatures continue to drop heading into Christmas wekeend. With strong winds in the forecast Thursday night through Christmas Eve Saturday, dangerously cold wind chills from -25 to -40 below will be possible. Make sure to bundle up this Christmas!

Temperatures plummeting before Christmas with wind chills 20 to 30 below (WSAW)

