News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DHS confirms pediatric influenza-associated death in Wisconsin

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed the first pediatric influenza-associated death in Wisconsin for the 2022-2023 season. Nationwide, 30 pediatric influenza-associated deaths have been reported.

“DHS is saddened to report the first death of a child from influenza in Wisconsin this season,” said DHS Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard. “Flu cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shot as soon as possible. It is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during flu season.”

DHS is asking everyone, especially children, to get vaccinated against the flu. Early data show this year’s flu vaccine is a match to current circulating influenza strains and will prevent or reduce symptoms of influenza infection.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Days could be needed for Thursday and Friday due to snow and strong winds causing...
First Alert Weather: Turning colder, watching a possible winter storm later this week
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Packers release WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday night game
Marine surprises brother at Horace Mann Middle School
Marine visits brother at Wausau school for special homecoming surprise
Tree falling in Wausau and what to do.
Responsibility for cleanup of downed trees, branches could fall on you
Wagner honored here with a ceremony at Athens back in 2002 for being inducted into the National...
Remembering legendary Athens wrestling coach Jerry Wagner

Latest News

Stevens Point
Stevens Point creates downtown business improvement district
Rib Mountain file (WSAW - 2016)
Approved Rib Mountain State Park master plan to include 128-acre expansion
Recipe from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association
Tasty potato side dish to satisfy your holiday party guests
How to prepare for a winter power outage