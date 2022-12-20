DHS confirms pediatric influenza-associated death in Wisconsin

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed the first pediatric influenza-associated death in Wisconsin for the 2022-2023 season. Nationwide, 30 pediatric influenza-associated deaths have been reported.

“DHS is saddened to report the first death of a child from influenza in Wisconsin this season,” said DHS Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard. “Flu cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shot as soon as possible. It is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during flu season.”

DHS is asking everyone, especially children, to get vaccinated against the flu. Early data show this year’s flu vaccine is a match to current circulating influenza strains and will prevent or reduce symptoms of influenza infection.

