Bond set at $5M for suspect in Stevens Point stabbing

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Points man is facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly stabbing a woman and her child. Elier Bravo De Leon remains in the Portage County Jail on $5 million cash bond.

Bravo De Leon appeared in court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.

Police said a 32-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child were injured in the stabbing. Just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 20, officers from the Stevens Point Police Department, UW-Stevens Point Police Department, the Portage County Sheriff’s Department and paramedics from the Stevens Point Fire Department, were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Prosecutors said the victim said someone had been entering her home for weeks. The victim said she installed cameras. On Dec. 19, she said she went to bed and woke up with the suspect standing over her holding a knife.

Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins said the woman tried to fight but was stabbed several times. She told investigators the suspect then stabbed her child. The woman had 32 separate injuries.

During the court hearing, Cousins said law enforcement viewed footage from the doorbell cam showing the defendant leaving the residence in blood.

He was arrested after the incident. He is expected to be formally charged with two counts of attempted-first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of mayhem and one count of burglary. An initial appearance date is set for Dec. 27.

