Approved Rib Mountain State Park master plan to include 128-acre expansion

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board approved an updated Master Plan for Rib Mountain State Park. It will include a network of new trails for hiking, mountain biking and for multiple use.

Plans also include a perimeter trail encircling the mountain, the reintroduction of camping, a new nature center and the expansion of climbing options. Two new areas for skiing were also approved on Dec. 14, including a new lift and ski trails to the east of the existing Cupid Lift and a new lift and ski trails to the west of the Dasher Lift.

The update is a revision to the 2005 Master Plan. It has been a three-year public process led by the Wisconsin DNR. The Master Plan Revision included input from 6,000 public comments and four public hearings.

“The adoption of the master plan sets the course for our community to create a robust mountain bike trail network at Rib Mountain State Park, including lift-access mountain biking at Granite Peak Ski Area.” said Aaron Ruff, President of the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition. “This is a historic step forward that will enable our community to become one of the premier year-round outdoor recreation destinations in the Midwest.”

The Natural Resources Board is the governing body of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Board’s authority includes approval of state park master plans, land acquisitions, new or amended rules and the department’s budget.

The economic impact of full implementation of the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan is projected to achieve an additional $26 million in economic impacts annually.

