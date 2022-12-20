News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

2 injured, 1 in custody following Stevens Point assault

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody in the Portage County Jail after an assault early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Officers from the Stevens Point Police Department, UW-Stevens Point Police Department, the Portage County Sheriff’s Department and paramedics from the Stevens Point Fire Department, were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Two people were injured and were transported by ambulance to a Marshfield hospital.

Police said it was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Days could be needed for Thursday and Friday due to snow and strong winds causing...
First Alert Weather: Turning colder, watching a possible winter storm later this week
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Packers release WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday night game
Marine surprises brother at Horace Mann Middle School
Marine visits brother at Wausau school for special homecoming surprise
Wagner honored here with a ceremony at Athens back in 2002 for being inducted into the National...
Remembering legendary Athens wrestling coach Jerry Wagner
Sun Country Offers Flights Out of CVRA
Direct flights to Fort Myers from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport begin Monday

Latest News

Sarah Agena Cooking Segment Tuesday December 20th, 2022
Sarah Agena Cooking Segment Tuesday December 20th, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, December 20th, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, December 20th, 2022
Los angles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) tries to break the tackle of Green Bay Packers...
Packers’ pressure stifles Rams
Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) celebrates a touchdown against the Los angles...
Packers offense continuing to find its groove