2 injured, 1 in custody following Stevens Point assault

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody in the Portage County Jail after an assault early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Officers from the Stevens Point Police Department, UW-Stevens Point Police Department, the Portage County Sheriff’s Department and paramedics from the Stevens Point Fire Department, were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Two people were injured and were transported by ambulance to a Marshfield hospital.

Police said it was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger. No other information has been released.

