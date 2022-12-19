Mid-State awards Bill Babcock Memorial Scholarship to phlebotomist student

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Patricia Hetzel, a student at Mid-State Technical College, is the recipient of the 2022-2023 Bill Babcock Memorial Scholarship.

Hetzel is a wife and mother of two daughters. She was a stay-at-home mom while her husband was in the Air Force. Hetzel says she wanted to go back to school after her daughters finished high school. “Now I am in school to become a phlebotomist, and learning is not the same as when I was younger,” says Hetzel.

The Bill Babcock Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a non-traditional student attending Mid-State Technical College in a healthcare-related field. Babcock was a registered nurse in the surgery department of Aspirus Riverview Hospital. In 2021, two of Babcock’s former coworkers began raising funds to ensure his memory and inspirational spirit live on for years to come.

Hetzel adds, “I work very hard to learn as much as I can so I can better myself. I always will give it 110 percent in whatever I do. This is my first time attending any type of college, and what an amazing journey it has been. It does show that hard work is paying off. I am speechless and so grateful for the scholarship.”

Donations to the Bill Babcock Memorial Scholarship are still being accepted and may be made online at aspirus.org/aspirus-riverview-foundation or mailed to Aspirus Riverview Foundation at 410 Dewey St, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, 54494

