Wisconsin Public Service offers tips to stay safe and warm during cold weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Frigid air will arrive before the holidays, bringing possibly dangerously cold wind chills some mornings. Wisconsin Public Services is reminding people how to stay safe while also staying warm.

If you use a safe heater in your home keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets. Plug heaters directly into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips. Place the heater on a flat surface away from children and pets. WPS urges people to only use space heaters that have an automatic shut-off.

If you use electric blanket, keep your pets in mind. Their claws and teeth can puncture the wire insulation and potentially cause damage.

They also warn people to never use a stove or oven to heat their homes. Not only is it inefficient, but it could also lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Homes should also be equipped with carbon monoxide detectors.

Just like the kit in your car, WPS suggests people keep an emergency kit in their home with blankets, flashlights and battery-powered chargers for their cellphones.

The with potential for more snow this week it is also a good reminder to keep your natural gas meter and vents clear. The extra weight can stress or crack meter piping, causing a natural gas leak. It also can clog appliance vents, trapping carbon monoxide indoors.

