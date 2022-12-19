Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for donations, fosters and adopters after taking in 32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale, commercial breeders in the southern U.S.

The dogs were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue organization. Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove to Missouri to pick up the dogs, which are now at shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee.

At the time of this writing, they’re being checked for medical and behavioral issues, but some could be available for adoption as soon as this week. Each one will be spayed or neutered, given initial vaccinations, and microchipped. Some may need more medical or behavior attention before they can be adopted, and that’s where foster families and donations will be helpful.

Adopt: Visit Visit www.wihumane.org/adopt to learn about the adoption process, location hours, and see available animals.

Foster: Go to Go to www.wihumane.org/foster/apply to see an orientation video and sign up. The Humane Society says foster care helps animals recover faster and keeps kennels at the shelter available for more animals in need.

Donate: Make a secure, online donation at Make a secure, online donation at www.wihumane.org/donate

