USPS reminds property owners to keep paths clear for mail carriers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United States Postal Service is reminding property owners to keep their sideways and driveways clear for mail carriers. They say doing this keeps carriers safe and allows for uninterrupted delivery.

Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

Delivery service may be delayed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes. Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.

Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for our customers to deposit their mail and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operations expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operation.

