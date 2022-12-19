News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Trial to begin in January for Antigo man charged with mother’s murder

Derek Goplin, 38
Derek Goplin, 38(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A trial is scheduled to begin next month for the 39-year-old Antigo man charged with his mother’s death.

Derek Goplin is charged with killing his mother on Halloween 2021. Her body was found the next day during a welfare check by police. Police said Susan Reese, 63, died of stab wounds.

Officers conducted a sweep of the home, finding a folding knife with blood and hair on it. They also noted the victim had defensive wounds.

Goplin is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Goplin was arrested three days after Reese’s death in Racine County.

A two-week trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 30.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Days could be needed for Thursday and Friday due to snow and strong winds causing...
First Alert Weather: Turning colder, watching a possible winter storm later this week
Snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday night in the area.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
Gas prices tumble to 15-month low
Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Latest News

Marine surprises brother at Wausau school for special homecoming surprise
DATCP reflects on a productive year, looks ahead for more in 2023
Recipe from the Wisconsin Beef Council
Holiday rib roast recipe marinated with a port wine and chocolate sauce
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Packers release WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday night game