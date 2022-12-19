Stevens Point veteran creates art thanks to the weather

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One retired veteran is making use of his free time sculpting snow art. Each year Stevens Point’s Jef Schobert makes snow art for all to enjoy.

More than 6,000 facebook fans look forward to seeing his snow art each year. Schobert said it’s gotten bigger than he ever imagined it would be. For 40-plus years he’s been carving Christmas cheer. Schobert’s passion began when he was 11 years old and has only grown.

“I was a paper boy as a teenager and I’d go down the snow banks and just carve scenes, horse running, snowmobiles, downhill skiers,” says Schobert.

Schobert’s work has evolved over the years and now often tells a story through poetry. For the most current piece, Facebook follower’s wishes were granted by Santa. As he dressed up and showed a timelapse of him creating in his Santa suit.

“So they suggested flamingos and a penguin and a train and Gumbee. I was like alright, I’ll put it all together,” said Schobert.

It combines themes of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and the Solstice. Each idea is tightly packed into one masterpiece. Schobert said on average he makes about 100 creations a year and they attract a lot of attention.

“Every day I have a multitude of people stopping and taking pictures,” says Schobert. Pictures to remember his masterpieces before they’re gone. “Every time it snows I gotta change it,” says Schobert.

As he creates a clean canvas for his new work, Schobert will take down his current piece to make room for a new one. He plans to make a giant sculpture of the DC Comics movie Black Adam next.

You can keep up with Schobert’s creations on the Snow Art Zone Facebook page.

