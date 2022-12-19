News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point veteran creates art thanks to the weather

Jef Schobert, of Stevens Point, creates around 100 snow sculptures every winter
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One retired veteran is making use of his free time sculpting snow art. Each year Stevens Point’s Jef Schobert makes snow art for all to enjoy.

More than 6,000 facebook fans look forward to seeing his snow art each year. Schobert said it’s gotten bigger than he ever imagined it would be. For 40-plus years he’s been carving Christmas cheer. Schobert’s passion began when he was 11 years old and has only grown.

“I was a paper boy as a teenager and I’d go down the snow banks and just carve scenes, horse running, snowmobiles, downhill skiers,” says Schobert.

Schobert’s work has evolved over the years and now often tells a story through poetry. For the most current piece, Facebook follower’s wishes were granted by Santa. As he dressed up and showed a timelapse of him creating in his Santa suit.

“So they suggested flamingos and a penguin and a train and Gumbee. I was like alright, I’ll put it all together,” said Schobert.

It combines themes of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and the Solstice. Each idea is tightly packed into one masterpiece. Schobert said on average he makes about 100 creations a year and they attract a lot of attention.

“Every day I have a multitude of people stopping and taking pictures,” says Schobert. Pictures to remember his masterpieces before they’re gone. “Every time it snows I gotta change it,” says Schobert.

As he creates a clean canvas for his new work, Schobert will take down his current piece to make room for a new one. He plans to make a giant sculpture of the DC Comics movie Black Adam next.

You can keep up with Schobert’s creations on the Snow Art Zone Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Days could be needed for Thursday and Friday due to snow and strong winds causing...
First Alert Weather: Turning colder, watching a possible winter storm later this week
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
Gas prices tumble to 15-month low
Snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday night in the area.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night
Wagner honored here with a ceremony at Athens back in 2002 for being inducted into the National...
Remembering legendary Athens wrestling coach Jerry Wagner
Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America

Latest News

The $10M gift will fund renovation of Collins Classroom Center to create a business school
Sentry Insurance gifts UWSP largest one-time donation ever for business school
Patricia Hetzel wins 2022-23 Babcock Memorial Scholarship
Mid-State awards Bill Babcock Memorial Scholarship to phlebotomist student
Recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council
Elevating appetizers to the next level by adding beef
Jef Schobert has created hundreds of snow sculptures over the last 40 years
Retired veteran turns every snowfall into new work of art