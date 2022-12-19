News and First Alert Weather App
Small animal vaccine and microchip clinic to be held Dec. 21

(HSSM)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Valley Veterinary Service will host a small animal vaccine and microchip clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

It will be held at Marathon Feed located at 137040 Feed Lane in Marathon. There is a $10 per customer, not per pet, facility fee. The clinic is a drive-thru. Attendees need to bring all vaccine records. All pets must be leashed at all times. Cats should be in carriers

Available dog vaccines include: rabies, distemper (DHPP/DAPP), lepto, Lyme, and kennel cough. Available cat vaccines include: rabies, distemper (RCPN), and FeLV.

Other options: Microchip (cat/dog, includes lifetime registration), Heartworm/Tick Blood Test (dogs), FeLV/FIV Test (cats).

If you have questions call 715-675-9402.

