Remembering legendary Athens wrestling coach Jerry Wagner

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - In 1962, Jerry Wagner established the Athens wrestling program. What it grew into was something nobody could’ve expected.

”How can a little school like Athens, with an enrollment of fewer than 200 people, become a nationally ranked wrestling team?’ wondered Cliff Ange, who wrestled at Athens from 1983-1986. “It was unheard of.”

However, that’s exactly what Wagner built; a powerhouse wrestling program that became known across the country.

“They did well, you know, they did for many years and they kept it going and going,” said Jodi Gauerke, who wrestled at Athens from 1988-1991 and is the current Athens head coach. “It all relied on a coach.”

Affectionately called ‘Buddha’, Wagner turned a wrestling night in Athens into a must-see spectacle.

“I just remember a lot of times, if we’d win, they’d all be chanting ‘Buddha! Buddha! Buddha!’ said Bryan Weiler, who wrestled at Athens from 1983-1986. “If we wrestled a good opponent, the gym would be standing room only. That was just something great to be a part of.”

The former wrestlers even recall matches where there simply wasn’t enough room inside the gym and enamored fans would watch on screens outside the gym. It was all to get a look at a dynasty.

Wagner’s list of accolades is a lengthy one. He coached six state champion teams and 28 individual state winners. He guided the Bluejays to 19 consecutive Marawood conference titles. The Bluejays were nationally ranked at times under Wagner, including placing second at a national meet in 1994. In 2001, Wagner was inducted into the National Hall of Fame.

The thing his wrestlers remember most was his ability to coach on an individual level, tailoring to the needs of each athlete.

“Beginning of practice, he’d sit and talk to us the first hour of practice, a half hour of practice, saying how good we were,” said Ange. “Even the people who weren’t as good, made them believe that they were actually better than what they were.”

“He could take a kid and just find out what he needed to become good,” said Todd Diethelm, who wrestled at Athens from 1988-1991. “For example, mine was, before a match, I had to go sit in a quiet area so I wouldn’t get too worked up. I’m a hyper guy. I get excited. He wouldn’t let me even see any of my friends wrestle. He brought me out about five minutes before my match. It helped me stay focused and stay calm before my match and he did that for everyone.”

For most, Wagner’s presence during a match was one of the most distinguishable traits of his coaching style.

“He coached at practice, he would yell at practice,” said Diethelm. “But matches...he never really yelled and it was just, during a match he was pretty calm.”

”He’d sit in his chair. He’d cross his hands across his belly and wouldn’t say barely anything, unlike a lot of other coaches,” said Weiler.

“It was that silence like, you must be doing something right because he hasn’t spoken yet,” said Gauerke.

Wagner simply had a connection with wrestlers that just stuck, no matter the season.

“He owned, his family still owns the local ice cream shop downtown,” said Diethelm. “I remember going there as a kid in high school and I walk in and I’d order ice cream and he’d say, ‘Watch it, you’re wrestling at this weight class next year don’t eat too much ice cream.”

For as much care as he showed his individual players in the gym, he had immense care for the program as a whole.

“He would sell pies after school to raise money for the wrestling program,” said Weiler. “To fund these tournaments that we’d go to, we’d have to stay in hotels down in Madison...and they’d have to find ways to fund that and so every day after school he would sell pies.”

Wagner passed away in September earlier this year at the age of 89. As those that loved him took time to remember him, all said there were so many more stories that they could share about the beloved ‘Buddha.’ The Athens wrestling team will honor Wagner with a ceremony and banner during a competition on January 5th. It’s through honoring his legacy in stories and memories that the lasting impact of Wagner will continue to live on.

“Jerry’s legacy, I mean what he built here, it’ll never be matched by anyone else. It was unreal,” said Diethelm.

