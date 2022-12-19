News and First Alert Weather App
Recipe: Wisconsin Beef Council shares ideas for holiday roasts

BEEF RIB ROAST WITH CHOCOLATE-PORT SAUCE AND GOAT CHEESE POTATOES
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Beef Council has ideas to make beef the center of your holiday celebration this year. Let the savory aroma of a holiday roast wrap itself around you and give your family a gift they’ll ask for every year. 

Beef Rib Roast with Chocolate-Port Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Ribeye Roast Bone-In (2 to 4 ribs), small end, chine (back) bone removed (6 to 8 pounds)
  • Salt
  • Chopped fresh parsley (optional)
  • Goat cheese Mashed Potatoes (recipe follows)

Seasoning:

  • 3 tablespoons freshly grated orange peel
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
  • 1 tablespoon coarse grind black pepper

Chocolate-Port Sauce:

  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped shallots
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 1-1/4 cups port wine
  • 1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) beef broth
  • 3/4 cup whipping cream
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 3/4 ounce bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • Salt and ground black pepper

COOKING:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.
  2. Place roast, fat side up, in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 350°F oven 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 hours for medium rare; 2-1/2 to 3 hours for medium doneness.
  3. Meanwhile prepare Chocolate-Port Sauce. Melt butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and thyme; cook and stir 4 to 6 minutes or until shallots are lightly browned. Add port; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until reduced by one half, stirring occasionally. Add broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook 15 to 17 minutes or until reduced by one half, stirring occasionally. Stir in cream and soy sauce; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Add chocolate; stir until melted. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Keep warm.
    Cook’s Tip: Sauce may be prepared up to 1 day ahead. Cover and refrigerate. Reheat gently before serving. Do not boil.
  4. About 45 minutes before serving, prepare Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes.
  5. Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°-15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)
    Cook’s Tip: To prevent seasoning on roast from over-browning, tent loosely with aluminum foil after roasting for 1 hour.
  6. Carve roast into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with sauce and mashed potatoes. Garnish with parsley, if desired.Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes: Peel 3-1/2 pounds all-purpose potatoes and cut into 2-inch pieces. Place potatoes in stockpot and add enough water to cover potatoes; add salt as desired. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook 25 to 30 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Drain well. Mash potatoes with 1-1/2 cups milk, 6 ounces softened goat cheese and 2 tablespoons butter in large bowl with electric mixer until smooth. Season with 1-1/2 teaspoons salt and pepper, as desired. Keep warm.

Herb-Crusted Sirloin Tip Roast with Creamy Horseradish Chive Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Sirloin Tip Roast Boneless (2 to 2-1/2 pounds)
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper

Sauce:

  • 1 cup dairy sour cream
  • 1/2 cup prepared horseradish
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1 tablespoon snipped fresh chives
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper

COOKING:

  1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Combine parsley, thyme, oil, garlic and black pepper; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef Roast.
  2. Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 325°F oven 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours for medium-rare doneness.
  3. Meanwhile combine sauce ingredients in small bowl; cover and refrigerate.
  4. Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare. (Do not overcook.) Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 10 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare.) Carve roast into thin slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with sauce.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

