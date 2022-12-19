News and First Alert Weather App
Packers release WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday night game

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have reportedly released wide receiver Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting.

Watkins joined the Packers ahead of the 2022 season, with hopes of providing veteran leadership in a young wide receiver room. His second game against the Bears provided his best game of the season, catching three passes for 93 yards. In that game, he suffered a hamstring injury and missed the next four games.

With Romeo Doubs expected to return to the Packers Monday night, Green Bay now has four receivers ahead of Watkins on the depth chart. Watkins doesn’t have a catch in the last three games and hasn’t been targeted in the last two games. He finishes with 206 yards and 13 receptions in nine games with Green Bay.

