News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mindful gift giving can help reduce holiday waste

Karen Sieg With Recycling This Holiday Season
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a fairly common sight this time of year-- garbage cans heaped with cardboard, gift bags and boxes from Christmas gifts. In fact, Americans throw away 25% more trash from Thanksgiving to New Years’.

Karin Sieg from the Marathon County Solid Waste Department joined Sunrise 7 Monday to explain easy ways to reduce the amount of trash you accumulate and throw away.

Sieg said unwanted holiday gifts could actually end up in the landfill-- 5 billion pounds of gift returns end up in landfills every year. When you return an item, the chances of it being restocked and resold are surprisingly small. Giftster.com reports the logistics to process a return can be quite cumbersome for retailers, not to mention expensive.

Sieg said giving gifts with minimal waste is a better idea.

“The one thing is the ideas of coupons for doing services, memberships, tickets to events, some kinds of experiences. So the idea that you’re encouraging an experience rather than just a thing. So that’s always a wonderful way to just know that you’re spending time with someone as well,” said Sieg.

Sieg also encouraged giving gifts that are homemade or upcycled. Mittens that have been made from sweaters or potholders made from other materials are great ideas.

Other ideas include gifts that are consumable like jellies. Or other homemade items such as soaps and candles.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Days could be needed for Thursday and Friday due to snow and strong winds causing...
First Alert Weather: Turning colder, watching a possible winter storm later this week
Snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday night in the area.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
Gas prices tumble to 15-month low
Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Latest News

Karen Sieg With Recycling This Holiday Season
Karen Sieg With Recycling This Holiday Season
Sun Country Offers Flights Out of CVRA
Direct flights to Fort Myers from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport begin Monday
Upcycling and giving experiences can help you reduce holiday waste
Ideas to reduce waste during the holidays
Miles Bradley, 78, is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in elderly man’s murder