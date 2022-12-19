News and First Alert Weather App
Merrill Fire Department announces retirement of battalion chief

Merrill FD Battalion Chief Tadd Wegener is retiring after 32 years of service.(Merrill Fire Department)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - After 32 years of dedicated service to the Merrill Fire Department and the community, Battalion Chief Tadd Wegener is officially retiring on Dec. 28.

A ceremony dedicated to celebrating and honoring Wegener’s service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Merrill Fire Department located at 110 Pier Street.

No word has been given as to what Wegener’s next plans are in life.

The public is welcome to attend the retirement ceremony.

