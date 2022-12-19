Holiday traffic campaign brings law enforcement agencies together against common goal

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign which runs from Dec. 16-Jan. 1.

During the national holiday campaign, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers and for longer hours, watching for impaired drivers. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,368 alcohol-related crashes that resulted in 140 deaths, approximately one-quarter of all traffic fatalities. Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas says, “This campaign is not about stopping and arresting motorists, it is about saving lives and preventing needless tragedies during the holiday season. We need all drivers to make smart and responsible decisions.”

To help combat impaired driving, Wisconsin has 6,382 police officers trained in Advance Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers, 365 highly-trained Drug Recognition Experts, the nation’s most, and 25 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces.

“If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver or find a safe alternate way home. Never allow someone to get behind the wheel impaired. If you encounter a suspected impaired driver, call 911 and provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location,” adds Sheriff Lukas.

Their ultimate goal during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, and throughout the year, is to help ensure all travelers reach their destinations safely.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.