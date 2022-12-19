First Alert Weather: Blast of cold air arrives, winter storm brewing before Christmas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Frigid air arrives in time for the holidays, bringing possibly dangerously cold wind chills some mornings. Keep an eye on the forecast ahead as mother Nature may give us another winter storm, arriving mid-week, impacting holiday travel plans.

Increasing clouds Monday with highs near the mid to upper teens. A front arriving Monday night and be accompanied by light snow. Snow arriving around or after dinnertime Monday evening. Commute home could feature slippery roadways. Snow band will track east through early Tuesday morning. Accumulations between 1-3″ are anticipated. Snow-covered and/or slippery roads possible commute hours Tuesday morning.

Windy at times Tuesday as west winds gust in at 20 mph. Clouds will clear for much of the day, but outdoor conditions will be chilly. Highs in the mid-teens will be reached before sunrise. Temperatures to fall throughout the daytime, down to the single digits for the afternoon. Highs Wednesday and Thursday in the low to mid 10s.

Temps will be below average by 10 to 20 degrees mid to late week. (WSAW)

We are closely monitoring the potential for a winter storm that looks to be brewing in the forecast from mid to late week. A low pressure is forecast to emerge out of the eastern Rockies Tuesday, advancing towards the Great Lakes states. Light snow may fall locally Wednesday afternoon or evening, turning moderate to heavy overnight into Thursday. Winds will be brisk with snow continuing through Thursday night. Winds will ramp up as the low pressure strengthens and moves over the region. Possible snow showers Friday, however strong wind gusts up to 50 mph is possible. This would allow for blowing and drifting of snow, possibly causing whiteout conditions at times. We are keeping a close eye on the storm track and impacts locally to see if a First Alert Weather Day could be needed Thursday and Friday.

A winter storm could impact North Central Wisconsin and the Midwest for the second half of the week. (WSAW)

Light to moderate snow possible and becoming breezy Thursday. (WSAW)

One thing is for sure, we’ll see a cold, but white Christmas. Blustery winds Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Saturday and Sunday. Higsh likely in the single digits.

