DATCP reflects on a productive year, looks ahead for more in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection is looking ahead to 2023 after a year of both addressing challenges and building on opportunities in 2022.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza was first detected in a commercial facility in March, and a small, but mighty team in the Division of Animal Health spent much of the year busy with disease response. Staff also spent countless hours conducting outreach with impacted communities, sharing resources on biosecurity, and speaking directly with poultry producers.

DATCP’s Weights and Measures Metrology Laboratory in Madison was recognized by the National Institute of Standards and Technology as capable of Mass Echelon II measurements, improving calibration capabilities for high-precision tools such as jewelry scales. This new Mass Echelon II recognition will help support consumer confidence when buying precious metals like gold, spices such as saffron and vanilla, or pharmaceutical medications, they know they’re getting what they paid for.

This year, many opportunities arose through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports. DATCP’s International Agribusiness Center offered new grant opportunities, held a Global Dairy Symposium at the World Dairy Expo, promoted Wisconsin products in several different countries, and launched the Wisconsin Agricultural Export Advisory Council. DATCP announced new programs in partnership with UW-River Falls and UW-Platteville, offered reimbursement for food safety training at UW-Madison, and invested in meat education through the Wisconsin Technical College System.

Additionally, utilizing the $10 million allocated by Gov. Evers for this purpose, DATCP provided grants to meat and poultry processing facilities seeking to increase throughput and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock and meat processing industries. DATCP customers may have also noticed an internal focus on the agency’s organization and function. DATCP also continued to make IT improvements including bringing additional processes and applications online for easier access by customers across the state and restructured some teams so they could provide better service.

