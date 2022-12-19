Aspirus pharmacist urges people to know the risk of combining alcohol and medications

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s cold and flu season, but it’s also a time to celebrate the holidays.

Allyson Balthazor is a clinical pharmacist completing her first year of a pharmacy residency at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She said the combination of alcohol and prescription medication can have serious consequences.

“Tylenol and alcohol are actually processed the same way in our body. They’re both processed through the liver. So using both at the same time can increase the risk of organ damage, especially to the liver,” said Balthazor.

She said drinking alcohol might make the medication you’re taking less effective.

“For example, alcohol is a depressant, so drinking while taking an antidepressant may hurt the goal of improving your mood,” said Balthazor.

The effect alcohol has on drugs will vary depending on the type or class of drugs you are taking while drinking alcohol.

Depressants combined with alcohol can worsen side effects, with the potential for dangerous and even lethal consequences, such as the rapid onset of dizziness, stumbling, memory loss, and potential death.

Stimulants combined with alcohol conceal alcohol’s effects, so people cannot gauge their level of intoxication, which can result in over-consumption, significant impairment of coordination and judgment, blacking out, and potential death.

Prescription opiates combined with alcohol can result in slowed or arrested breathing, lowered pulse and blood pressure, loss of consciousness, coma, and potential death.

OTC pain medications combined with alcohol can increase the risk of serious side effects such as stomach ulcers and bleeding. It can even cause liver damage.

“Be honest with your provider about how much you drink and how often. They can determine how much may be safe for you to consume, as well as help you understand the risks of drinking alcohol while on your medications,” adds Balthazor.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.