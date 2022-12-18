News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Elk’s Lodge celebrates an early Christmas

Wausau Elk's Christmas Good Fellowship
Wausau Elk's Christmas Good Fellowship(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Elk’s Lodge held their annual Christmas Good Fellowship event on Saturday. Six Santas were sent into the community to drop off some food and Christmas cheer to families in need.

“Wausau Elk’s has been doing the good fellowship program for the past 100 years,” John Mijal, one of the six Santas.

The Wausau Elk’s Lodge has been delivering holiday cheer since before World War II.

“We get our families from the salvation army and this year we took on 125 children, which were 33 families,” said Ray Dabler, the chairman of the Good Fellowship Committee.

“So we’re giving out some clothing and gift baskets, food baskets for those needy families,” said Mijal.

About $130 is spent on each child to give them gifts for the holiday.

“And then we also give them a big food basket with either a turkey or a ham in it that’s been donated by the education association,” said Dabler.

Once the gifts and goodies are packed, Santa and his helpers hit the streets to personally deliver the donated goods.

“My job is the funnest part. I get to go meet all the little children that are eager to see Santa coming,” said Mijal.

The joy and excitement from families could be felt at each home Santa and his elves paid a visit to.

“This is something that we do every year for Good Fellowship during Christmas time and we enjoy doing it. Love our community and we’re always in a place to help,” said Mijal.

The Wausau Elk’s Christmas Good Fellowship Committee said this is a tradition that’s here to stay for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday night in the area.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night
Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America
Light snow will persist into early Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather: An end to the flakes flying, colder & unsettled in new week
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
Gas prices tumble to 15-month low
15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation

Latest News

Periods of light snow Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather: More risks of snow and a blast of frigid air in the week ahead
Mostly cloudy with stray flurries on Sunday. Light snow Monday night into early Tuesday with...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
The Pointers fall to 8-3 with the loss.
UWSP women fall to Ripon College
The Tigers improve to 8-0 with the win Saturday.
Marshfield girls basketball improves to 8-0