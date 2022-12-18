Wausau Elk’s Lodge celebrates an early Christmas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Elk’s Lodge held their annual Christmas Good Fellowship event on Saturday. Six Santas were sent into the community to drop off some food and Christmas cheer to families in need.

“Wausau Elk’s has been doing the good fellowship program for the past 100 years,” John Mijal, one of the six Santas.

The Wausau Elk’s Lodge has been delivering holiday cheer since before World War II.

“We get our families from the salvation army and this year we took on 125 children, which were 33 families,” said Ray Dabler, the chairman of the Good Fellowship Committee.

“So we’re giving out some clothing and gift baskets, food baskets for those needy families,” said Mijal.

About $130 is spent on each child to give them gifts for the holiday.

“And then we also give them a big food basket with either a turkey or a ham in it that’s been donated by the education association,” said Dabler.

Once the gifts and goodies are packed, Santa and his helpers hit the streets to personally deliver the donated goods.

“My job is the funnest part. I get to go meet all the little children that are eager to see Santa coming,” said Mijal.

The joy and excitement from families could be felt at each home Santa and his elves paid a visit to.

“This is something that we do every year for Good Fellowship during Christmas time and we enjoy doing it. Love our community and we’re always in a place to help,” said Mijal.

The Wausau Elk’s Christmas Good Fellowship Committee said this is a tradition that’s here to stay for years to come.

