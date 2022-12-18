UWSP women fall to Ripon College

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite riding a three-game winning streak into Saturday evening, the Pointer women’s basketball team couldn’t keep the momentum rolling as they fell to Ripon College 62-51.

Alexa Thompson led UWSP in scoring with 13 points in the loss. The Pointers shot just 16.7% from three in the loss.

UWSP, sitting at 8-3, is now off until December 29th when they play in the Loras Tournament. Their next home game is January 11 against UW-River Falls.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.