UW-Stevens Point holds winter commencement ceremony

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 550 graduates and their families attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s winter commencement ceremony Saturday, Dec. 17.

The ceremony was held at the Skyward Fieldhouse (formerly the Multi-Activity Center) inside Marshfield Clinic Health System Champions Hall in Stevens Point.

Edwina Thompson, a 2004 graduate of UW-Stevens Point, is the principal of Lane Tech College Prep in Chicago. She spoke to graduates from campuses in Stevens Point, Marshfield, and Wausau who earned doctoral, master, bachelor, and associate degrees.

Chancellor Thomas Gibson lead the ceremony with the assistance of Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs La Vonne Cornell-Swanson.

The graduating class student speaker was Anthony Fannin. He was a history and social studies education major from Hortonville, Wis. Alumni Stephon Kiba Freeman, ‘14, and Jenna Freeman, ‘11, Stevens Point, lead the alumni pinning ceremonies.

