News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UW-Stevens Point holds winter commencement ceremony

UW-Stevens Point holds winter commencement ceremony
UW-Stevens Point holds winter commencement ceremony(WSAW)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 550 graduates and their families attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s winter commencement ceremony Saturday, Dec. 17.

The ceremony was held at the Skyward Fieldhouse (formerly the Multi-Activity Center) inside Marshfield Clinic Health System Champions Hall in Stevens Point.

Edwina Thompson, a 2004 graduate of UW-Stevens Point, is the principal of Lane Tech College Prep in Chicago. She spoke to graduates from campuses in Stevens Point, Marshfield, and Wausau who earned doctoral, master, bachelor, and associate degrees.

Chancellor Thomas Gibson lead the ceremony with the assistance of Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs La Vonne Cornell-Swanson.

The graduating class student speaker was Anthony Fannin. He was a history and social studies education major from Hortonville, Wis. Alumni Stephon Kiba Freeman, ‘14, and Jenna Freeman, ‘11, Stevens Point, lead the alumni pinning ceremonies.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America
Snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday night in the area.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night
15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
Power fixes power lines
Many still without power following ice and snow storms

Latest News

Light snow will persist into early Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather: An end to the flakes flying, colder & unsettled in new week
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
Gas prices tumble to 15-month low
An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.
Wisconsin DNR asks anglers to prevent spread of aquatic invasive species
Ch. flurries Saturday, while mostly cloudy and chilly Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Flakes persist into Friday night, much colder next week