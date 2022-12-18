Marshfield girls basketball improves to 8-0

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield girls’ basketball team kept their perfect record in tact Saturday, besting Saint Croix Central 61-41 at home.

The Tigers got another big night from University of Sioux Falls commit Dani Minsaas, who poured in 26 points. Ayana Bousum was also in double figures, chipping in 16.

The Tigers return to Valley play Tuesday as they host Wausau East.

