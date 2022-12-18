First Alert Weather: More risks of snow and a blast of frigid air in the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday will finally not feature snow showers or accumulating snow in North Central Wisconsin. The last time we could say that was nearly a week ago. Clouds will be more common than breaks of sunshine, brisk and chilly to end the last weekend before Christmas. Temperatures will top out in the upper 10s to around 20.

Mostly cloudy and chilly to end the weekend. (WSAW)

Turning partly cloudy Sunday night and cold with lows tumbling back to around 0°. Monday may start off with some sunshine but clouds will be on the increase, ahead of our next weather maker. A cold front will arrive Monday night and be accompanied by light snow. The flakes are expected to start flying after dinnertime, around 8 or 9 PM Monday night and last into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Accumulations by Tuesday morning of 1-3″ are anticipated, which will mean snow-covered and slippery roads for the AM drive on Tuesday. Clouds breaking for a bit of sun, breezy, and chilly on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 10s.

Light snow will overspread the area Monday night. (WSAW)

The flakes will continue to fly overnight into early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

The flakes will wind down by daybreak Tuesday. (WSAW)

1 to 3 inches of snow could fall Monday night into Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

We are closely monitoring the potential for a winter storm that could affect the region from mid to late week. This is important because we have Christmas right around the corner and this will be a busy drive time on the roads and at the airport. Any winter storm in the Midwest will have a ripple effect on airport delays and cancellations. The low pressure is forecast to emerge out of the eastern Rockies Tuesday and drive SE toward the panhandle of Texas on Wednesday. In advance of the low moving toward the Great Lakes, light snow could break out locally Wednesday afternoon or evening. The light snow would persist overnight into Thursday. Periods of light to moderate snow could fall Thursday with a brisk wind. Highs Wednesday and Thursday in the low to mid 10s. Light snow continues Thursday night, as wind ramps up with the low pressure moving closer to the region as it strengthens. The snow tapers to snow showers on Friday, however strong gusty winds could cause blowing and drifting snow, leading to possible whiteout conditions at times on Friday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible for Friday. Highs in the low 10s. We are keeping a close eye on the storm track and impacts locally to see if a First Alert Weather Day could be needed Thursday and Friday.

Light to moderate snow and breezy conditions possible Thursday. (WSAW)

A winter storm could bring light to moderate snow with brisk winds Thursday. (WSAW)

Whiteout conditions could be an issue on Friday with wind gusts up to 50 mph. (WSAW)

One thing is for sure, it is going to be a cold and white Christmas. Breezy on Saturday with some sun. Highs in the low to mid single digits. Christmas Day is shaping up to be partly cloudy with daytime temps only able to reach the middle single digits.

The winter solstice is Wednesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Below average temps are on tap for the week ahead. (WSAW)

