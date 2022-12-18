News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: An end to the flakes flying, colder & unsettled in new week

Lingering snow showers ending Saturday night. More chances of snow & colder days ahead leading up to Christmas.
Light snow will persist into early Tuesday morning.
Light snow will persist into early Tuesday morning.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The last weekend before Christmas is always a busy one for folks traveling on the roads and at the stores. The weather on Saturday wasn’t too bad with clouds, breaks of sun, and some snow showers. The flakes will be around into Saturday evening, tapering off overnight. Clouds will be common with lows in the low 10s.

Snow showers ending, then mostly cloudy overnight into early Sunday.
Snow showers ending, then mostly cloudy overnight into early Sunday.(WSAW)

Intervals of clouds with a few peeks of sunshine on Sunday, a bit chillier with highs in the upper 10s to around 20.

Mostly cloudy and chilly on Sunday.
Mostly cloudy and chilly on Sunday.(WSAW)

Turning partly cloudy Sunday night with lows by morning on Monday near 0°. The morning sun will fade to clouds on Monday as the next cold front rolls toward the Badger State. A chance of snow showers toward evening with highs in the upper 10s.

Light snow is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning. Accumulations of 1-3″ are anticipated. The morning commute Tuesday will start off with snow-covered and slick roads. Gradually improvement as plowing and treating of the roads takes place, leading to wet and slippery stretches on the roads by late morning. Some sun could develop in the afternoon, but it will be colder. Highs in the low to mid 10s.

Light snow will move into the region from west to east Monday evening.
Light snow will move into the region from west to east Monday evening.(WSAW)
Flakes will be flying and accumulating Monday night into early Tuesday.
Flakes will be flying and accumulating Monday night into early Tuesday.(WSAW)
The flakes will wind down by daybreak on Tuesday.
The flakes will wind down by daybreak on Tuesday.(WSAW)
Accumulations of 1-3" possible by morning Tuesday.
Accumulations of 1-3" possible by morning Tuesday.(WSAW)

The cold air will settle in for mid to late week, however, there are some changes to the forecast that could impact travel. A winter storm developing in the Rockies Tuesday will start to shift east through the Midwest on Wednesday. In advance of this low, light snow could spread north into Wisconsin starting Wednesday afternoon. The light snow continues Wednesday night with periods of snow and brisk winds on Thursday. The snow could continue Thursday night and into the first half of Friday. Another issue will be with the low-pressure strengthening, winds will be picking up from Thursday night into Friday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, which could cause whiteout conditions at times. The snow is forecast to wind down later in the day on Friday. It is going to be cold with highs Thursday and Friday in the low to mid 10s. We are keeping a close eye on this winter storm for the latter half of the week to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed.

A winter storm could spread light snow into the area Wednesday PM, continuing into Thursday.
A winter storm could spread light snow into the area Wednesday PM, continuing into Thursday.(WSAW)
Blustery with snow Thursday afternoon/night.
Blustery with snow Thursday afternoon/night.(WSAW)
Periods of snow and blustery with whiteout conditions possible.
Periods of snow and blustery with whiteout conditions possible.(WSAW)
Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible Friday.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible Friday.(WSAW)
Wind gusts later Friday up to 50 mph possible.
Wind gusts later Friday up to 50 mph possible.(WSAW)

Christmas Eve next Saturday is blustery and cold with some sun. Temps will start off below zero and struggle to make it back into the low to mid single digits above zero in the afternoon.

