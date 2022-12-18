Family fun at Fritz’s Mountain Christmas Tree Farm

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are approaching fast, and there are trees yet to be cut down.

Fritz’s Mountain Christmas Tree Farm is hoping people ditch those fake Christmas trees and buy a real tree instead.

They say it can be easy to just go and buy a fake one at the store, but it’s not the same experience as chopping one down yourself.

With the snow falling down this season Fritz’s wants people to get out to their farm and see what this Christmas tradition is all about.

Fritz’s is a family-owned business and understands the importance of getting together with loved ones during the holidays.

“A lot of people say we are never going to go back to a fake tree. This is so much fun” said Part Owner of Fritz’s Mountain Christmas Tree Farm Katie Podgorski.

Fritz’s will open again next year and is excited to welcome even more families in North Central Wisconsin.

