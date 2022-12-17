News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin DNR asks anglers to prevent spread of aquatic invasive species

An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.
An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.(Pixabay)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are offering tips to ice fishermen to prevent the spread of invasive species this winter.

Although aquatic invasive species are already in Wisconsin’s waterways, anglers can take steps to reduce their transmission.

Invasive species are non-native plants, animals and diseases that often lead to ecological, environmental and economic harm. Aquatic invasive species can kill off native plants and animals and worsen the quality of boating and fishing.

The DNR says that curly-leaf pondweed and Eurasian watermilfoil are two common aquatic invasive species that live under the ice. Starry stonewort, a plant-like algae, can exist on plants yanked up through the ice or in the mud that can come to the surface if disturbed by ice fishermen. The larvae of invasive snails and mussels can be present in the water and mud during the winter.

Minnows should only be bought from a licensed Wisconsin bait dealer to prevent the spread of diseases, like Viral Hemorrhagic Septicemia. Up to two gallons of water can be kept for minnows as long as they will be used in the same waterbody or if no lake or river water from the fishing site is added. Dead bait cannot be frozen or refrigerated, according to the DNR.

Ice anglers should keep in mind the following rules to slow the spread of invasive species:

  • Inspect boats, trailers and ice fishing equipment for aquatic plants, animals and mud
  • Remove all attached plants and animals
  • Drain water from buckets and containers
  • Don’t move live fish away from a waterbody
  • Dispose of old bait in the trash

More information about invasive species can be found on the DNR’s aquatic invasive species webpage.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America
15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation
Snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday night in the area.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
Power fixes power lines
Many still without power following ice and snow storms

Latest News

Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
Gas prices tumble to 15-month low
Clouds with a chance of flurries or snow showers.
First Alert Weather: An end to the flakes flying, tumbling temps next week
Ch. flurries Saturday, while mostly cloudy and chilly Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Flakes persist into Friday night, much colder next week
Light snow & snow showers taper overnight into Saturday morning. Clouds over the weekend....
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast