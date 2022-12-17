News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Toddler hospitalized after shooting himself with gun left on bed, police said

Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.
Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.(LPETTET via Canva)
By Ben Schwartz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding a gun inside a bedroom.

According to the Bluefield Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a 2-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg Thursday night.

Det. Kenneth Adams said the boy suffered severe bleeding and trauma to his leg. The toddler was transported to the hospital with stable vital signs.

According to Adams, the boy’s self-inflicted gunshot wound came from a 40-caliber handgun, which was left on a bed the toddler and others were playing on.

Two other children, 4 and 6 years old, also live in the home. Adams said they have since been placed in the care of another family member following a response from child protective services.

Authorities said the child’s parents will likely be facing charges stemming from the shooting.

According to Bluefield police, the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America
15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation
Snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday night in the area.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump
FILE - A sign warns travelers not to bring guns through the Transportation Security...
TSA raising fines after finding record guns in carry-ons
Undercoating can protect vehicles from rust and corrosion
Undercoating can protect your car from corrosion
Ch. flurries Saturday, while mostly cloudy and chilly Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Flakes persist into Friday night, much colder next week