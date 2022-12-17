News and First Alert Weather App
SPASH upends West, Merrill trumps East in girls’ hoops

The Panthers’ win snaps a 25-game conference winning streak for Wausau West
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After the weather canceled Thursday’s action, teams returned to the court Friday night in high school action. Wausau was the place for girls’ hoops in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

First, at Wausau West, the Warriors put their 25-game conference winning streak on the line against SPASH. Despite a hot start, the Panthers clawed back to upend the Warriors 54-51. A last-second three-pointer fell short for West in a potential game-tying shot. The Panthers improve to 2-0 in the conference while West drops to 1-1.

Over at Wausau East, the Lumberjacks and Merrill Bluejays were in pursuit of their first conference win. It’d be the Bluejays getting that first tick in the win column, toppling East 72-46. The win puts Merrill at 1-1 in the Valley while the Lumberjacks drop to 0-2.

