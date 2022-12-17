K-tech Kleening and Restoration celebrates 20 years of holiday food baskets

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the season of giving, and this year K-tech Kleening and Restoration is celebrating 20 years of their Holiday Food Baskets charity event.

About 80 students from D.C. Everest and Evergreen Elementary were on hand to pack this year’s holiday baskets.

Craig Kersemeier, President of K-tech Restoration Services, says, “Two years previous because of COVID-19, they weren’t able to help us, so this is kind of nice to bring them back on in and help us old timers so we don’t have to load 400 boxes by ourselves.”

People signed up through the K-tech Charities website to get a box that includes three meals. Food is placed on a table and then the kids gather up in one long line to take an item and put it in their box. Once the boxes are filled with food, they are delivered to families across northcentral Wisconsin.

The boxes include non-perishable items such as pasta, syrup, canned food, cake mix, crackers, and much more to ensure people have enough food to put on their table.

To find out how you can donate, call K-tech Charities at 1-800-213-8324.

