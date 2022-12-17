News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

K-tech Kleening and Restoration celebrates 20 years of holiday food baskets

This holiday season K Tech Charites is making it possible for people to have food on the table.
This holiday season K Tech Charites is making it possible for people to have food on the table.(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the season of giving, and this year K-tech Kleening and Restoration is celebrating 20 years of their Holiday Food Baskets charity event.

About 80 students from D.C. Everest and Evergreen Elementary were on hand to pack this year’s holiday baskets.

Craig Kersemeier, President of K-tech Restoration Services, says, “Two years previous because of COVID-19, they weren’t able to help us, so this is kind of nice to bring them back on in and help us old timers so we don’t have to load 400 boxes by ourselves.”

People signed up through the K-tech Charities website to get a box that includes three meals. Food is placed on a table and then the kids gather up in one long line to take an item and put it in their box. Once the boxes are filled with food, they are delivered to families across northcentral Wisconsin.

The boxes include non-perishable items such as pasta, syrup, canned food, cake mix, crackers, and much more to ensure people have enough food to put on their table.

To find out how you can donate, call K-tech Charities at 1-800-213-8324.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America
Power outage
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation
Snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday night in the area.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses

Latest News

Ch. flurries Saturday, while mostly cloudy and chilly Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Flakes persist into Friday night, much colder next week
Conner Krach
2022 Win Brockmeyer award winner
Undercoating can protect vehicles from rust and corrosion
Undercoating can protect your car from corrosion
Light snow and snow showers tonight with a coating to 1". Chilly with clouds this weekend. Big...
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast