Gas prices tumble to 15-month low
AAA: Wisconsin average $2.78/gallon
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW/CNN) - Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season, but prices at the pump are providing some relief.
Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low.
AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18.
That is 14 cents lower than the previous week and 56 cents lower than a month ago.
Nineteen states now have an average gas price of under $3 a gallon, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, and Colorado.
As of Saturday, Dec. 17 AAA said the average for a gallon of regular unleaded in Wisconsin was $2.78. That’s nearly a $.75 drop from one month ago when gas in the state averaged $3.50. The cheapest county was Outagamie at $2.58, while the most expensive is Douglas county at $3.19.
The Wausau metro area is averaging $2.73 a gallon.
Diesel prices have also dropped, although it’s still more expensive than regular unleaded gas. In Wisconsin a gallon of diesel is averaging $4.14, down from $5.08 a month ago.
