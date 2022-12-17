Gas prices tumble to 15-month low

News and First Alert Weather App
AAA: Wisconsin average $2.78/gallon
By WSAW Staff and CNN
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW/CNN) - Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season, but prices at the pump are providing some relief.

Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low.

AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18.

That is 14 cents lower than the previous week and 56 cents lower than a month ago.

Nineteen states now have an average gas price of under $3 a gallon, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, and Colorado.

As of Saturday, Dec. 17 AAA said the average for a gallon of regular unleaded in Wisconsin was $2.78. That’s nearly a $.75 drop from one month ago when gas in the state averaged $3.50. The cheapest county was Outagamie at $2.58, while the most expensive is Douglas county at $3.19.

The Wausau metro area is averaging $2.73 a gallon.

Diesel prices have also dropped, although it’s still more expensive than regular unleaded gas. In Wisconsin a gallon of diesel is averaging $4.14, down from $5.08 a month ago.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

