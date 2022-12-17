First Alert Weather: An end to the flakes flying, tumbling temps next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Twas the weekend before Christmas, and all through North Cenral Wisconsin, snow covered the ground and is determined to stick around. Last year, a 12 inch snowpack vanished due to record warmth and snow-eating winds. This year, winter is here to stay, at least through Christmas and the end of the year. Clouds will be common on Saturday with a chance of flurries or snow showers. Little to no additional accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lots of clouds Saturday night with overnight reading slipping back into the low to mid 10s. Mostly cloudy Sunday and a bit chillier. Highs near 20.

Monday once again features clouds with a chance of snow showers toward evening. Better odds later at night as a sharp cold front heads our way. Highs Monday in the upper 10s. If you will be heading to Lambeau for the Packers game, it is going to be cold. Readings in the low to mid 10s but I think the light snow should hold off until an hour or two after the game. In other words, you may have to contend with light snow on the way back into North Central Wisconsin post-game Monday night.

Light snow with a cold front and turning colder Tuesday. (WSAW)

Temperatures could be 10-20 degrees below average for the second half of the new week. (WSAW)

Periods of light snow and breezy late Monday night into Tuesday. The potential for minor accumulation of a couple of inches or so is possible through Tuesday morning. The snow exits by midday or the afternoon Tuesday with brisk winds ushering in colder air. Temps on Tuesday won’t get out of the 10s.

Frigid for mid to late week. Wind chills could be a concern Wednesday morning as temps could drop to near or below zero, with wind chills down to -30° in the morning. More clouds than sun with highs in the upper single digits.

Wind chills could drop to -30° or even -40° Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Wind chills down to -15° Thursday morning. (WSAW)

Wind chills down to -25° to -35° Friday morning. (WSAW)

A chance of light snow late Wednesday, and maybe snow Wednesday night into Thursday. A winter storm could be rolling across the middle of the country during this time frame. The question is whether it is close enough to our area to produce snow. The jury is still out. Either way, remaining cold on Friday and Christmas Eve next Saturday. Highs may struggle to make it to or above zero Friday and perhaps only in the upper single digits or 10s on Saturday. We are going to monitor Wednesday morning for a possible First Alert Weather Day due to dangerous cold, and the possible risk of snow that could cause travel issues if it materializes for mid to late week.

A winter storm might track close enough to the area to bring snow later next week. (WSAW)

