Winter weather creates snow day outing at Granite Peak

Several kids off from school Thursday took advantage of the snow day at Granite Peak
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - As a barrage of winter weather slammed central Wisconsin this week, those hard at work at Granite Peak had an interesting couple of days keeping operations smooth at the ski resort.

“The first half of it wasn’t great,” said Greg Fisher, General Manager at Granite Peak. “It was a lot of freezing rain, basically rain falling and freezing to any surface here.”

Ice froze onto haul lines and chair lifts, forcing Granite Peak to close Wednesday. On Thursday, the crew found half a foot of snow covering the slopes, something they always appreciate. However, they still had to take care of the ice.

“Aout three of us out were there with mallets, literally just banging on the chairs,” said Fisher. “They’re rubber and all the ice just comes off.”

At 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Granite Peak opened up once again.

“The snow is great,” said Fisher. “It’s been fun people have been enjoying it with the powder and everything out on the slopes.”

The natural snow is always a welcome arrival for those at Granite Peak.

“Mother nature’s snow is always better than any snow we can make,” said Fisher.

The workers weren’t the only ones enthralled with the snowfall. Fisher remarked that it was a little busier than usual for a Thursday afternoon. Making up part of the crowd were kids enjoying their snow day off from school.

“I saw it was snowing yesterday and I was like, ‘It’s going to be a good pow day. I gotta come out here,” said Simon Wolfe of Weston.

“I was at home and I was like, ‘Man it’d be a great day to go skiing’ so we’re hitting the pow out here,” said Sam Wille of Weston. “It’s pretty wicked.”

Those out enjoying the slopes are thankful to have a place to enjoy a snow day on the hills.

“It’s so nice you know to have the best ski resort just in your city is pretty nice,” said Wille.

Fisher said he expects all of the runs to be open shortly after Christmas. For more information, visit here.

