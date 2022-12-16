News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Yard Waste site opens due to storm damage

Tree topples in heavy snow
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Yard Waste Site will be open for special hours to accommodate property owners with storm debris.

The yard waste site is located at the east end of Chellis Street and is for use by City of Wausau residents only. It will be open Friday, Dec. 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 19 - Dec. 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open during the weekend.

