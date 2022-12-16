Wausau Yard Waste site opens due to storm damage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Yard Waste Site will be open for special hours to accommodate property owners with storm debris.

The yard waste site is located at the east end of Chellis Street and is for use by City of Wausau residents only. It will be open Friday, Dec. 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 19 - Dec. 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open during the weekend.

.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.