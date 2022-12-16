News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America

Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Uncasville, Conn. (WSAW) - Wausau native Grace Stanke has won the title of Miss America. She beat out Miss New York for the crown.

She was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June.

The 20-year-old recently won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her classical violin performance, earning a $2,500 scholarship.

Stanke is a UW Madison student and is the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest.

Two Miss Wisconsins had previously gone on to win Miss America. They include Laura Koeppeler of Kenosha in 2011 and Terry Meeuwsen of De Pere in 1973.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi in a ditch.
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
Snowfall reports in North-Central
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow accumulating through Thursday morning, hazardous conditions
Cody J. Huebner
Shawano man in custody after leading police on armed manhunt

Latest News

Spending a Snow day at Granite Peak
Spending a Snow day at Granite Peak
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) shoots ahead of Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez...
Morant has triple-double as Grizzlies trounce Bucks 142-101
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl, left, blocks out Lehigh's Tyler Whitney-Sidney (22) during the first...
No. 22 Wisconsin beats Lehigh 78-56 for 4th straight victory
Senate passes bill to recind COVID-19 mandate, increase pay for military members