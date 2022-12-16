Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America

Uncasville, Conn. (WSAW) - Wausau native Grace Stanke has won the title of Miss America. She beat out Miss New York for the crown.

She was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June.

The 20-year-old recently won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her classical violin performance, earning a $2,500 scholarship.

Stanke is a UW Madison student and is the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest.

Two Miss Wisconsins had previously gone on to win Miss America. They include Laura Koeppeler of Kenosha in 2011 and Terry Meeuwsen of De Pere in 1973.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.