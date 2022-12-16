News and First Alert Weather App
US immigration court backlog surpasses 2 million pending cases

The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida.
The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - The United States immigration court system’s backlog is at an all-time high.

An analysis by a clearinghouse at Syracuse University found there are more than 2 million cases pending.

The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida with more than 100,000 pending cases.

Next is Harris County, Texas with more than 75,000, followed by Los Angeles with 74,000 cases.

A large portion of these are for people seeking asylum.

According to the analysis, immigration courts have increased the pace of hearings, but the system still cannot keep up with the influx of new case filings.

