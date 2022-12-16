News and First Alert Weather App
Sylvan Hill to open for the season on Friday

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s tubing hill, Sylvan Hill, will open for the season on Friday, Dec. 16.

The west hill has a vertical drop of 133 feet. The east hill has a vertical drop of 120 feet. The hill offers six runs and two tows to pull you back up the hill.

The cost is $10 for people age 14 and older, $7.50 for those under 13. People must be 42 inches to ride a tube. Sylvan Hill is open Fridays 6-9:30 p.m. Saturdays 1:30-5 p.m. and 6-9:30 p.m. And Sundays 1:30-5 p.m.

Sylvan Hill is located at 1329 Sylvan Street in Wausau.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

