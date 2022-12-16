State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release.

The prompt follows fatal fires in La Crosse and Watertown. Both happened on Dec. 9.

The Watertown Fire Department responded to a fire at 12:30 a.m. for a fire that claimed the lives of three children. The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire at 11:52 p.m. that claimed one life, and a second victim from that fire subsequently succumbed to their injuries a few days later.

The number of civilian home fire fatalities in Wisconsin for 2022 is now up to 51. There were only 40 civilian home fire deaths in Wisconsin in 2021, down from 52 in 2020. According to a news release, this is part of a slowly growing upward trend of civilian home fire deaths across the nation.

The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department encourages Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. The MFRD recommends the following:

Install smoke alarms inside and outside each sleeping area, and on every level of your home.

Test smoke alarms monthly.

Sleep with bedroom doors closed to prevent the spread of smoke and fire.

Stay in the kitchen when cooking or baking. According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the number one cause of home fires.

Develop and practice an escape plan.

Without a home fire sprinkler system, home fires can become deadly in as little as two minutes. Following the safety tips listed above will help limit the danger of a home fire, as well as give you time to escape a burning home.

