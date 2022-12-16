Small businesses affected by power outages

MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The snowstorm that swept through central Wisconsin on Thursday left thousands of people without power. The Village of Marathon City and the Village of Edgar were two of the communities affected by the outages.

A combination of precipitation and wind was part of the cause of Thursday morning’s power outages.

“What we’re seeing right now is was not just some of the heavy snow and the wind causing outages, but some of that freezing ice,” says Brendan Conway, the spokesperson for Wisconsin Public Service.

Freezing ice on tree branches causes them to get heavy and lean on powerlines. “The tree branch freezes. It really creates a lot of weight on that and then all it takes is a little bit more snow, a little bit of wind will knock that tree branch down into our powerlines, and our equipment and that right now is what’s causing the biggest issues,” says Conway.

It’s not just homeowners who were affected by the power outages, small business owners also had to put their work on pause until power was restored hours later.

“We rolled in here, for office staff around 7:00 this morning. The power was out then,” says Tracy Freund, a customer service manager for Marathon Feed Inc. “We’re pretty much at a standstill when that happens. “We’re not able to get into any of our accounts for our customers. We’re not able to manufacture anything.”

Marathon Feed Inc. says they haven’t experienced anything like this morning before and were thankful to have their power back at 10 a.m. this morning.

“That’s the first I’ve been here for 20 years, the first time power has been out when we arrived in the morning,” says Freund.

“It came on quicker than I expected,” says Todd Zastrow, the mill manager for Marathon Feed Inc. “When you see all the damage on the way in, all the trees down and the lines down.”

“We are back to full force. Manufacturing, delivering, answering phones, and taking orders again and our customers are understanding of the situation,” says Freund.

WPS says they expect to have 95% of the customers who lost power will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday.

